RECAP action as see-saw Derby County clash sees Pompey earn draw

There’s two games remaining of the League One season.

By Jordan Cross
Published 29th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
Pride ParkPride Park
Pride Park

There’s nothing on the game for Pompey, but the same can’t be said of the home side – who are battling for at top-six finish.

Despite the relative insignificance for the Blues, they will be backed by 3,000-plus travelling fans who are taking in the final game on the road.

Join us for build-up and team news from Pride Park at 2pm, before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.

LIVE Derby County v Pompey

16:57 BST

FT Derby 1 Pompey 1

16:56 BST

90+5

Bishop drags a 20 yarder well wide.

16:55 BST

90+4

Rafferty wins a free-kick to slow things down

16:55 BST

90+3

Derby still coming at Pompey here as Collins blasts over from 20 yards.

16:52 BST

90+1

A 25-yard Pack free-kick is held by Wildsmith

16:51 BST

90

Six minutes’ added time

16:51 BSTUpdated 16:51 BST

88

Constant Derby pressure now

16:45 BST

84

Double Pompey change as Raggett and Robertson replace Towler and Pigott.

16:43 BST

LET OFF

Dobbin puts the ball across the face of goal and it somehow stays out after a defection off Rafferty!

16:42 BST

80

Lane looks to have won a corner but is frustrated as a goal kick is given.

