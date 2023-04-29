RECAP action as see-saw Derby County clash sees Pompey earn draw
There’s two games remaining of the League One season.
There’s nothing on the game for Pompey, but the same can’t be said of the home side – who are battling for at top-six finish.
Despite the relative insignificance for the Blues, they will be backed by 3,000-plus travelling fans who are taking in the final game on the road.
Join us for build-up and team news from Pride Park at 2pm, before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Derby County v Pompey
FT Derby 1 Pompey 1
90+5
Bishop drags a 20 yarder well wide.
90+4
Rafferty wins a free-kick to slow things down
90+3
Derby still coming at Pompey here as Collins blasts over from 20 yards.
90+1
A 25-yard Pack free-kick is held by Wildsmith
Six minutes’ added time
Constant Derby pressure now
Double Pompey change as Raggett and Robertson replace Towler and Pigott.
LET OFF
Dobbin puts the ball across the face of goal and it somehow stays out after a defection off Rafferty!
Lane looks to have won a corner but is frustrated as a goal kick is given.