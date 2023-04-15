RECAP as Marlon Pack salvages Portsmouth point in poor Shrewsbury showing

Former Blues boss Steve Cotterill lies in waits with five games of the League One season remaining.

His side had won their five past home games on the spin, before defeat to Peterborough last time out.

So a tough test lies in wait for John Mousinho’s side, with play-off hopes receding going into the game.

Shrewsbury v Pompey. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.