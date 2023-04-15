News you can trust since 1877
Live

RECAP as Marlon Pack salvages Portsmouth point in poor Shrewsbury showing

Pompey’s season continues at Shrewsbury today.

By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

Former Blues boss Steve Cotterill lies in waits with five games of the League One season remaining.

His side had won their five past home games on the spin, before defeat to Peterborough last time out.

So a tough test lies in wait for John Mousinho’s side, with play-off hopes receding going into the game.

Shrewsbury v Pompey. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Shrewsbury v Pompey. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Shrewsbury v Pompey. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey aim to finish the season with some momentum.

LIVE Shrewsbury v Pompey

Show new updates
17:01 BST

FT Shrewsbury 1 Pompey 1

17:00 BST

90+4

Ogilvie looks for a penalty which is not given.

16:55 BST

90+2

Bernard on for Robertson.

16:55 BST

Six minutes’ stoppage time

16:54 BST

Rally

Pompey have rallied after the goal, but still been well short of the required standard for most of the afternoon.

16:49 BST

RED CARD

Flanagan walks for a second yellow after taking out Scarlett.

16:47 BST

82

Pompey level as Ogilvie’s header is touched home on the line by Pack’s header.

16:47 BST

PPPACCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK

16:45 BST

CHANCE

Something at late. Bright bit of movement from Jacobs who plays the ball off Bishop and then fires not too far past the upright.

16:42 BST

78

12 to go plus stoppages and Pompey need to give those travelling fans some kind of commitment.

