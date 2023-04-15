RECAP as Marlon Pack salvages Portsmouth point in poor Shrewsbury showing
Pompey’s season continues at Shrewsbury today.
Former Blues boss Steve Cotterill lies in waits with five games of the League One season remaining.
His side had won their five past home games on the spin, before defeat to Peterborough last time out.
So a tough test lies in wait for John Mousinho’s side, with play-off hopes receding going into the game.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey aim to finish the season with some momentum.
LIVE Shrewsbury v Pompey
FT Shrewsbury 1 Pompey 1
90+4
Ogilvie looks for a penalty which is not given.
90+2
Bernard on for Robertson.
Six minutes’ stoppage time
Rally
Pompey have rallied after the goal, but still been well short of the required standard for most of the afternoon.
RED CARD
Flanagan walks for a second yellow after taking out Scarlett.
Pompey level as Ogilvie’s header is touched home on the line by Pack’s header.
PPPACCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK
CHANCE
Something at late. Bright bit of movement from Jacobs who plays the ball off Bishop and then fires not too far past the upright.
12 to go plus stoppages and Pompey need to give those travelling fans some kind of commitment.