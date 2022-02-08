RECAP as Portsmouth claim first league win of 2022 against Burton Albion

Pompey v Burton

Two late goals denied the Blues that success against Oxford United on Saturday, as Joe Morrell was controversially dismissed at the Kassam Stadium.

Pompey have appealed that decision and are staying tight-lipped over the outcome of the FA hearing over that decision.

That will be confirmed as 6.45pm with the team news from Fratton Park ahead of tonight’s game.

We’ll bring that news first plus all the reaction, video and talking points ahead of the game.

Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm as Danny Cowley’s men go in search of some impetus for a season drifting into obscurity.

