It will be Blues fans’ first taste of a packed out PO4 after the completion of redevelopment work to the North and South Stands.
There could also be a first glimpse of new signing Tom Lowery, who was announced late on Friday evening after he penned a three-year deal.
Danny Cowley’s men will look to continue their unbeaten run in the league after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last week.
As League One action returns to Fratton Park, we’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and team news reaction before live commentary from 3pm.
Live: Pompey v Lincoln
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:00
- League One action returns to new-look Fratton Park today.
- One change from Sheff Wed as Reeco Hackett replaces Ronan Curtis.
- No Tom Lowery in Blues squad after signing on Friday.
Full-time
Boos ring around Fratton Park as Pompey draw 0-0 against Lincoln.
Pompey throwing everything at it but no way through.
Fratton is rocking!!
Eight minutes of added time.
Morrison has a header on target but it was saved by Rushworth.
Marlon Pack is given Pompey’s man of the match.
Zak Swanson replaces Rafferty.
Morrison again heads over from a corner.
Great tracking by Scarlett who makes a run past Rushworth but the keeper makes a fine stop to give Pompey a corner.