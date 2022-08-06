Recap as Portsmouth fail to find way through resurgent Lincoln at Fratton Park

Pompey return to League One action this afternoon as they face Lincoln at a new-look Fratton Park.

By Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th August 2022, 5:00 pm

It will be Blues fans’ first taste of a packed out PO4 after the completion of redevelopment work to the North and South Stands.

There could also be a first glimpse of new signing Tom Lowery, who was announced late on Friday evening after he penned a three-year deal.

Danny Cowley’s men will look to continue their unbeaten run in the league after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

As League One action returns to Fratton Park, we’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and team news reaction before live commentary from 3pm.

Pompey take on Lincoln today in League One

Live: Pompey v Lincoln

Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:00

  • League One action returns to new-look Fratton Park today.
  • One change from Sheff Wed as Reeco Hackett replaces Ronan Curtis.
  • No Tom Lowery in Blues squad after signing on Friday.
Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:56

Full-time

Boos ring around Fratton Park as Pompey draw 0-0 against Lincoln.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:00

96'

Pompey throwing everything at it but no way through.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:50

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:49

91'

Fratton is rocking!!

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:48

Eight minutes of added time.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:48

90'

Morrison has a header on target but it was saved by Rushworth.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:44

85'

Marlon Pack is given Pompey’s man of the match.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:38

80’

Zak Swanson replaces Rafferty.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:38

80'

Morrison again heads over from a corner.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:36

79'

Great tracking by Scarlett who makes a run past Rushworth but the keeper makes a fine stop to give Pompey a corner.

