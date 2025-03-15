RECAP as Portsmouth fall to late defeat at Preston North End

Live action as Pompey face Preston | Paul Thompson

Pompey make the long trip north to face Preston North End this afternoon.

Good afternoon and welcome to our live matchday blog from Deepdale as John Mousinho's men take on the 15th-placed Lilywhites.

The Blues will be bidding to make an instant return to winning ways after suffering a setback in their survival hopes after Wednesday’s evening’s 2-1 disappointment to relegation rivals Plymouth.

The defeat against the Pilgrims hasn’t deterred any of the Fratton faithful from making the near 525-mile round trip - having snapped up more than 3,500 tickets.

Three points could see Mousinho’s men rise above Preston and even as high as 14th heading into the final eight games of the campaign after the upcoming international break.