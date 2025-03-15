RECAP as Portsmouth fall to late defeat at Preston North End
Good afternoon and welcome to our live matchday blog from Deepdale as John Mousinho's men take on the 15th-placed Lilywhites.
The Blues will be bidding to make an instant return to winning ways after suffering a setback in their survival hopes after Wednesday’s evening’s 2-1 disappointment to relegation rivals Plymouth.
The defeat against the Pilgrims hasn’t deterred any of the Fratton faithful from making the near 525-mile round trip - having snapped up more than 3,500 tickets.
Three points could see Mousinho’s men rise above Preston and even as high as 14th heading into the final eight games of the campaign after the upcoming international break.
We’ll have build-up and teams news before live commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.
LIVE: Preston 2-1 Pompey
Key Events
- Bramall comes closest with effort off bar
- Bishop levels game on 83 minutes.
- Porteous bundles in opener after 76 minutes.
Match report
Reaction to come from Deepdale shortly, including player ratings, match report and interviews from Mousinho and a player.
Full-time
Preston 2-1 Pompey.
Greenwood has been sent off for a challenge on Bishop. Raised his arm.
Pack and Waddingham on for Devlin and Dozzell.
Five added minutes.
Pompey behind again, Thordarson takes the ball around Schmid and is able to finish from a tight angle.
Soon after Bishop’s goal, Schmid was called into action as he did outstandingly to deny Evans from close range.
Bishop sends the Pompey fans mental as he flicks home Murphy’s corner to level. Game on!
BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP
Pompey trying to work an equaliser. Murphy attempts to cut in on his right but his effort is deflected for a corner.
Goal for Preston. Porteous bundles in a cross at the backpost.
Fifth and final sub for Preston as Ched Evans comes on for Keane.
Pompey change as Mark O’Mahony comes on for Yengi.
Off the bar! Bramall drives into some space around 25-yards out before unleashing a venomous effort, which cannoned off the frame of the goal.
Pompey try to break forward and Yengi does well to hold the ball up. Devlin takes a touch before bursting into the box and crossing to Dozzell. However, the midfielder can’t quite control the ball to find Murphy on the left.
Pompey change. Gordon on for Aouchiche at right-wing.