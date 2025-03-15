Live

RECAP as Portsmouth fall to late defeat at Preston North End

By Pepe Lacey
Published 15th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 16:58 BST
Live action as Pompey face Prestonplaceholder image
Live action as Pompey face Preston | Paul Thompson
Pompey make the long trip north to face Preston North End this afternoon.

Good afternoon and welcome to our live matchday blog from Deepdale as John Mousinho's men take on the 15th-placed Lilywhites.

The Blues will be bidding to make an instant return to winning ways after suffering a setback in their survival hopes after Wednesday’s evening’s 2-1 disappointment to relegation rivals Plymouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defeat against the Pilgrims hasn’t deterred any of the Fratton faithful from making the near 525-mile round trip - having snapped up more than 3,500 tickets.

Three points could see Mousinho’s men rise above Preston and even as high as 14th heading into the final eight games of the campaign after the upcoming international break.

We’ll have build-up and teams news before live commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE: Preston 2-1 Pompey

Key Events

  • Bramall comes closest with effort off bar
  • Bishop levels game on 83 minutes.
  • Porteous bundles in opener after 76 minutes.
Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 17:36 BST

Match report

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 17:13 BST

Reaction to come from Deepdale shortly, including player ratings, match report and interviews from Mousinho and a player.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

Full-time

Preston 2-1 Pompey.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

90+4'

Greenwood has been sent off for a challenge on Bishop. Raised his arm.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

90+2'

Pack and Waddingham on for Devlin and Dozzell.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

90'

Five added minutes.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:45 BST

87'

Pompey behind again, Thordarson takes the ball around Schmid and is able to finish from a tight angle.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:42 BST

84'

Soon after Bishop’s goal, Schmid was called into action as he did outstandingly to deny Evans from close range.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:40 BST

Bishop sends the Pompey fans mental as he flicks home Murphy’s corner to level. Game on!

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:39 BST

83'

BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:38 BST

81'

Pompey trying to work an equaliser. Murphy attempts to cut in on his right but his effort is deflected for a corner.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:32 BSTUpdated 16:34 BST

76'

Goal for Preston. Porteous bundles in a cross at the backpost.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:31 BST

64'

Fifth and final sub for Preston as Ched Evans comes on for Keane.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

Pompey change as Mark O’Mahony comes on for Yengi.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

Josh Murphyplaceholder image
Josh Murphy | Paul Thompson
Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:25 BST

67'

Off the bar! Bramall drives into some space around 25-yards out before unleashing a venomous effort, which cannoned off the frame of the goal.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:20 BST

63'

Pompey try to break forward and Yengi does well to hold the ball up. Devlin takes a touch before bursting into the box and crossing to Dozzell. However, the midfielder can’t quite control the ball to find Murphy on the left.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:16 BST

60'

Pompey change. Gordon on for Aouchiche at right-wing.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthJohn MousinhoPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice