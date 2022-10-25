RECAP as Portsmouth held to frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Oxford United

Danny Cowley’s men are looking to add to their 1-0 win over Forest Green on Saturday, which saw them pick up their first maximum points in four games.

The Blues were hampered by injuries over the weekend with Jay Mingi and Zak Swanson handed their first EFL starts in a much-changed side.

The head coach will be keen to see the return of Marlon Pack, who was suspended for the trip to the New Lawn, along with Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty, who have been sidelined in recent weeks.

Pompey take on a struggling Oxford side who currently sit 19th in League One after a slow start, with boss Karl Robinson under pressure from a number of U’s supporters.

You can follow the action with us this evening with build-up, team news and video before live commentary when the game gets under way from 7.45pm.