RECAP as Portsmouth held to frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Oxford United
Pompey return to Fratton Park this evening as they welcome Oxford United in League One.
Danny Cowley’s men are looking to add to their 1-0 win over Forest Green on Saturday, which saw them pick up their first maximum points in four games.
The Blues were hampered by injuries over the weekend with Jay Mingi and Zak Swanson handed their first EFL starts in a much-changed side.
The head coach will be keen to see the return of Marlon Pack, who was suspended for the trip to the New Lawn, along with Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty, who have been sidelined in recent weeks.
Most Popular
-
1
'I wanted to see out my career at Portsmouth, I loved it. It was down to one person that I didn't': Ex-Bournemouth, Ipswich and Bristol City striker Brett Pitman
-
2
Where 'Super Computer' believes Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers, Barnsley and Plymouth will finish this season following latest League One results
Pompey take on a struggling Oxford side who currently sit 19th in League One after a slow start, with boss Karl Robinson under pressure from a number of U’s supporters.
You can follow the action with us this evening with build-up, team news and video before live commentary when the game gets under way from 7.45pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Oxford United
Key Events
- Pompey back in action under the lights at Fratton this evening.
- Lowery, Pack and Rafferty absent from side.
- Hackett and Scarlett return.
Full-time
Pompey 1-1 Oxford United.
Hope starting to drain now for Pompey, the time is almost up.
Morrison tries a spectacular effort from range but its very wide.
The corner is headed into the ground by Morrison.
Hackett off Hume on.
Pigott wins a corner for the Blues, can they do it?
Bishop tries a neat flick-on but is stopped by Moore. Pompey pilling on the pressure.
Cheers go up as eight minutes are added on.
Koroma tries another long-range effort but again fires over.
Swanson off for Pigott.