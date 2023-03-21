RECAP as Portsmouth knocked out of Hampshire Cup after 5-2 defeat to Bournemouth
Pompey make the trip to the Vitality Stadium for the first time in 10 years this evening.
Although their previous trip to Bournemouth was in League One in 2013, the two sides meet tonight in much different circumstances.
A place in the Hampshire Cup is up for grabs, with the Blues beating Andover New Street to advance to this stage in December.
John Mousinho is expected to field a strong outfit, combining first-team faces in need of minutes along with a mixture of youth.
You can follow all the action from the Vitality Stadium with build-up, team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7pm.
LIVE: Bournemouth v Pompey
Poor defending by Fox allows Boutin to drive past him, but the Cherries man drags his shot wide of the target.