Live

RECAP as Portsmouth knocked out of Hampshire Cup after 5-2 defeat to Bournemouth

Pompey make the trip to the Vitality Stadium for the first time in 10 years this evening.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Mar 2023, 21:00 GMT

Although their previous trip to Bournemouth was in League One in 2013, the two sides meet tonight in much different circumstances.

A place in the Hampshire Cup is up for grabs, with the Blues beating Andover New Street to advance to this stage in December.

John Mousinho is expected to field a strong outfit, combining first-team faces in need of minutes along with a mixture of youth.

Bournemouth v Pompey.
You can follow all the action from the Vitality Stadium with build-up, team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7pm.

LIVE: Bournemouth v Pompey

Show new updates

Full-time

Bournemouth 5-2 Pompey.

90'

Two minutes added on.

87'

Brown replaced by Rees-Dottin.

Pompey really youthful now with all four academy subs on the pitch.

76'

Gidaree comes on for Boutin.

67'

Robertson is withdrawn and is replaced by Murray.

65'

Robertson missjudges the ball over the top - allowing Adu-Adjei to slot past Oluwayemi.

64'

Poor defending by Fox allows Boutin to drive past him, but the Cherries man drags his shot wide of the target.

62'

Pompey really trying to find a way through, this time Robertson tries an effort from range but it’s wide of the mark.

