RECAP as Portsmouth make it five wins on spin to make it a happy Lincoln return for Cowleys
Pompey aim to continue their winning ways with a tricky trip to Lincoln City tonight.
The night marks the first return for the Cowleys to the club where they really made their name, as they brought success to Sincil Bank.
It’s certainly a case of friends reunited as Michael Appleton also goes up against the club he spent a testing year in charge of, after arriving from West Brom in 2012.
Pompey will look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run, with the Blues also winning their past four on the spin.
We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s team news, video and more discussion before we bring you live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm.
Reaction: Lincoln 0-3 Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:48
- Goals from Marcus Harness, George Hirst and Reeco Hackett seal 3-0 victory for Danny Cowley’s side.
- Full-time: Lincoln City 0-3 Pompey
- Reeco Hackett grabs a third for Pompey.
Job. Done.
Full Time
Pompey comfortably beat Lincoln 3-0 with goals from Marcus Harness, George Hirst and Reeco Hackett sealing the victory for Danny Cowley’s side.
Four minutes have been added on here.
Pompey have a third through Reeco Hackett. A free kick 20-yards out was taken by Curtis but his shot hit the wall which rebounded to Hackett, who’s left footed shot found the back of the net to cap of a great night for the blues.
87’ Change
Freddie Drapper is replaced by Max Sanders for Lincoln’s final change of the game.
84’ Yellow card
Chris Maguire is the latest man to find himself in the book.
82’ Chance
Nlundulu again on the end of a low driven shot but his sliding effort is wide of the post.
80’ Change
A warm reception by the 756 travelling Pompey fans for Marcus Harness as he’s replaced by Ellis Harrison for the blues’ final change of the game.
76’ Change
Joe Morrell, who was on a yellow, is replaced by Louis Thompson as the blues make a second change.