RECAP as Portsmouth make it five wins on spin to make it a happy Lincoln return for Cowleys

Pompey aim to continue their winning ways with a tricky trip to Lincoln City tonight.

By Pepe Lacey and Sam Cox
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:52 pm
A general view of Lincoln's Sincil Bank. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The night marks the first return for the Cowleys to the club where they really made their name, as they brought success to Sincil Bank.

It’s certainly a case of friends reunited as Michael Appleton also goes up against the club he spent a testing year in charge of, after arriving from West Brom in 2012.

Pompey will look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run, with the Blues also winning their past four on the spin.

We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points ahead of the game.

Then it’s team news, video and more discussion before we bring you live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm.

Reaction: Lincoln 0-3 Pompey

Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:48

  • Goals from Marcus Harness, George Hirst and Reeco Hackett seal 3-0 victory for Danny Cowley’s side.
  • Full-time: Lincoln City 0-3 Pompey
  • Reeco Hackett grabs a third for Pompey.
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:48

Job. Done.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:44

Full Time

Pompey comfortably beat Lincoln 3-0 with goals from Marcus Harness, George Hirst and Reeco Hackett sealing the victory for Danny Cowley’s side.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:35

90'

Four minutes have been added on here.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:35

89’ Goal

Pompey have a third through Reeco Hackett. A free kick 20-yards out was taken by Curtis but his shot hit the wall which rebounded to Hackett, who’s left footed shot found the back of the net to cap of a great night for the blues.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:31

87’ Change

Freddie Drapper is replaced by Max Sanders for Lincoln’s final change of the game.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:29

84’ Yellow card

Chris Maguire is the latest man to find himself in the book.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:27

82’ Chance

Nlundulu again on the end of a low driven shot but his sliding effort is wide of the post.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:25

80’ Change

A warm reception by the 756 travelling Pompey fans for Marcus Harness as he’s replaced by Ellis Harrison for the blues’ final change of the game.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:25

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:21

76’ Change

Joe Morrell, who was on a yellow, is replaced by Louis Thompson as the blues make a second change.

