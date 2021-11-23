RECAP as Portsmouth make it five wins on spin to make it a happy Lincoln return for Cowleys

A general view of Lincoln's Sincil Bank. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The night marks the first return for the Cowleys to the club where they really made their name, as they brought success to Sincil Bank.

It’s certainly a case of friends reunited as Michael Appleton also goes up against the club he spent a testing year in charge of, after arriving from West Brom in 2012.

Pompey will look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run, with the Blues also winning their past four on the spin.

We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points ahead of the game.

Then it’s team news, video and more discussion before we bring you live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm.

