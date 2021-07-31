LiveRecap: Bright Pompey claim friendly win over Championship side Peterborough

Pompey entertain Peterborough in a pre-season friendly at Fratton Park today – with fans present for the first time since December 2020.

By Lewis Mason
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 1:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 31st July 2021, 4:53 pm
Pompey entertain Peterborough in a pre-season friendly at Fratton Park

The game will give many of the Fratton faithful their first taste of watching a Danny Cowley Blues side in action

It will also provide the head coach’s new arrivals a welcome opportunity to experience the famous Fratton roar ahead of a testing new season.

As always, we’ll be there to provide live updates from the game.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

So sit back and relax as the Blues take on the Championship new boys.

Pompey v Peterborough - Live from Fratton Park

Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:51

  • Alex Bass starts in goal for Pompey
  • Kieran Freeman, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe all start
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:51

That’s it - good win for Pompey a week out from the big League One kick-off

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:46

85’ Curtis catches Grant late and the pair give each other a shove off the ball

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:43

81’ Ward goes in heavily on Thompson and Pompey get a free-kick

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:41

79’ Triallist Thompson gets his first touch

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:40

79’ Harness has a go from just outside the area but Pym collects comfortably

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:37

76’ Two changes for Pompey as triallist Louis Thompson replaces Williams and Jacobs comes on for Hackett-Fairchild

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:36

75’ Pompey have been largely untroubled in this second half and creating some good openings

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:35

There’s 4,077 here today at Fratton for the first game with supporters back since December

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:33

73’ Thompson being taken off before he’s sent off here. Hickinson onto replace him

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:32

71’ Thompson tugs Marquis back but somehow remains on the pitch after reciving an earlier yellow

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:31

70’ Butler takes a tumble in the area and tentatively asks for a penalty but there’s nothing in it

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:27

65’ Thompson now up, needed that time to cool off after a heated past 10 minutes or so

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:26

64’ Thompson now down receiving treatment right in front of the Fratton End and getting a frosty recpetion

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:23

62’ Hackett-Fairchild gets up after appearing in some pain following a tough tackle

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:22

60’ Referee Treleavan brandishes yellow cards to the pair

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
PeterboroughFratton Park