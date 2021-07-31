LiveRecap: Bright Pompey claim friendly win over Championship side Peterborough
Pompey entertain Peterborough in a pre-season friendly at Fratton Park today – with fans present for the first time since December 2020.
The game will give many of the Fratton faithful their first taste of watching a Danny Cowley Blues side in action
It will also provide the head coach’s new arrivals a welcome opportunity to experience the famous Fratton roar ahead of a testing new season.
Pompey v Peterborough - Live from Fratton Park
- Alex Bass starts in goal for Pompey
- Kieran Freeman, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe all start
That’s it - good win for Pompey a week out from the big League One kick-off
85’ Curtis catches Grant late and the pair give each other a shove off the ball
81’ Ward goes in heavily on Thompson and Pompey get a free-kick
79’ Triallist Thompson gets his first touch
79’ Harness has a go from just outside the area but Pym collects comfortably
76’ Two changes for Pompey as triallist Louis Thompson replaces Williams and Jacobs comes on for Hackett-Fairchild
75’ Pompey have been largely untroubled in this second half and creating some good openings
There’s 4,077 here today at Fratton for the first game with supporters back since December
73’ Thompson being taken off before he’s sent off here. Hickinson onto replace him
71’ Thompson tugs Marquis back but somehow remains on the pitch after reciving an earlier yellow
70’ Butler takes a tumble in the area and tentatively asks for a penalty but there’s nothing in it
65’ Thompson now up, needed that time to cool off after a heated past 10 minutes or so
64’ Thompson now down receiving treatment right in front of the Fratton End and getting a frosty recpetion
62’ Hackett-Fairchild gets up after appearing in some pain following a tough tackle
60’ Referee Treleavan brandishes yellow cards to the pair