RECAP: Burton Albion 2-1 Portsmouth: Pompey's winless run extends to eight games in all competitions
RECAP: Burton Albion 2-1 Portsmouth: Pompey's winless run extends to eight games in all competitions
Pompey are still waiting for their first win since August as they fall to defeat at the Pirelli Stadium
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s free-kick unfortunately couldn’t spark a Blues fight back as Danny Cowley’s side found themselves two-goals down after 60 minutes.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.
LIVE: Burton v Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:41
- Pompey are now winless in eight games in all competitions
- Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s free-kick couldn’t spark a Blues comeback
FULL-TIME: Burton 2-1 Pompey
Wasteful Pompey
90+4: Morrell floats a ball into the box, but Raggett’s header loops wide
Harness booked
90+2: Harness goes into the book for preventing a counter-attack unfairly
Six minutes of added time...
Raggett goes up
88: Cowley has moved Sean Raggett up front next to Harrison as the Blues push for an equaliser
Play resumed
87: Play has resumed and Hackett-Fairchild immediately gets booked. Burton just edging the closing stages so far
Stoppage in play
85: There’s a stoppage in play as a Burton player receives treatment. Pompey players unhappy with the time its taking for treatment to be given...
Thompson comes close
81: The ball breaks to Thompson whose well-struck effort deflects inches wide of the post. Garratt, however, claims the following corner expertly.
End to end
79: Bazunu makes a great save to deny Hemmings, before Curtis looks to be brought down in the box but the referee waves away any shouts for a penalty
15 minutes to go
75: Chances are few and far between at the moment, but Pompey need to time their runs better as a few times the Brewers defence has caught them out as they look to break in-behind.