RECAP: Burton Albion 2-1 Portsmouth: Pompey's winless run extends to eight games in all competitions

RECAP: Burton Albion 2-1 Portsmouth: Pompey's winless run extends to eight games in all competitions

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:48 pm
Burton v Pompey

Pompey are still waiting for their first win since August as they fall to defeat at the Pirelli Stadium

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s free-kick unfortunately couldn’t spark a Blues fight back as Danny Cowley’s side found themselves two-goals down after 60 minutes.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

LIVE: Burton v Pompey

Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:41

  • Pompey are now winless in eight games in all competitions
  • Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s free-kick couldn’t spark a Blues comeback
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:41

FULL-TIME: Burton 2-1 Pompey

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:39

Wasteful Pompey

90+4: Morrell floats a ball into the box, but Raggett’s header loops wide

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:37

Harness booked

90+2: Harness goes into the book for preventing a counter-attack unfairly

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:35

Six minutes of added time...

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:34

Raggett goes up

88: Cowley has moved Sean Raggett up front next to Harrison as the Blues push for an equaliser

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:31

Play resumed

87: Play has resumed and Hackett-Fairchild immediately gets booked. Burton just edging the closing stages so far

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:29

Stoppage in play

85: There’s a stoppage in play as a Burton player receives treatment. Pompey players unhappy with the time its taking for treatment to be given...

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:26

Thompson comes close

81: The ball breaks to Thompson whose well-struck effort deflects inches wide of the post. Garratt, however, claims the following corner expertly.

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:24

End to end

79: Bazunu makes a great save to deny Hemmings, before Curtis looks to be brought down in the box but the referee waves away any shouts for a penalty

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:22

15 minutes to go

75: Chances are few and far between at the moment, but Pompey need to time their runs better as a few times the Brewers defence has caught them out as they look to break in-behind.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6