Recap: Charlton 2-2 Portsmouth-Pompey's winless run extends to seven games as the Addicks grab a late equaliser

Pompey and Charlton share the spoils on an eventful afternoon in London.

By Sam Cox
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 5:02 pm
Pompey take on Charlton at The Valley in League One today

The Blues are still searching for their first win since August 17 as they come away from the Valley with a point despite leading twice in 90 minutes.

Read below to see how the action unfolded...

Charlton v Pompey - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:58

  • Pompey looking to secure first league win since Aug 17
  • Ronan Curtis gave Pompey a six minute lead
  • The Blues’ advantage was cancelled out two minutes into the second half
  • Harness restores Pompey’s lead in 72nd minute
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:58

FULL-TIME: Charlton 2-2 Pompey

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:48

Charlton equaliser

88: Josh Davison equalises for the hosts

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:46

5 minutes to go...

85: Pompey have had to deal with a succession of corners as they look to hold out for three points

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:42

82: Hirst replaces Marquis

George Hirst has targeted becoming Pompey's main source of goals this season Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:42

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:39

Pompey Change

78: Hackett-Fairchild replaces Harness

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:37

MacGillivray saves

76: Harness stings the palms of the former Blues ‘keeper when he cuts in on his left and fires at goal

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:33

GOAL

72: Pompey re-take the lead as Marquis flicks a cute ball, first-time to Harness, who makes no mistake in dispatching the ball into the bottom corner.

Harness was far more effective playing behind the two strikers on Tuesday than in previous matches where he's featured on the wing. He was full of endeavor at Fratton Park, but will need to find a level of consistency to his game if he is to be a invaluable asset to Danny Cowley this season.
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:31

Another top performance from Bazunu at the Valley

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:28

