Recap: Charlton 2-2 Portsmouth-Pompey's winless run extends to seven games as the Addicks grab a late equaliser
Pompey and Charlton share the spoils on an eventful afternoon in London.
The Blues are still searching for their first win since August 17 as they come away from the Valley with a point despite leading twice in 90 minutes.
Read below to see how the action unfolded...
Charlton v Pompey - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:58
- Pompey looking to secure first league win since Aug 17
- Ronan Curtis gave Pompey a six minute lead
- The Blues’ advantage was cancelled out two minutes into the second half
- Harness restores Pompey’s lead in 72nd minute
FULL-TIME: Charlton 2-2 Pompey
Charlton equaliser
88: Josh Davison equalises for the hosts
5 minutes to go...
85: Pompey have had to deal with a succession of corners as they look to hold out for three points
82: Hirst replaces Marquis
Pompey Change
78: Hackett-Fairchild replaces Harness
MacGillivray saves
76: Harness stings the palms of the former Blues ‘keeper when he cuts in on his left and fires at goal
72: Pompey re-take the lead as Marquis flicks a cute ball, first-time to Harness, who makes no mistake in dispatching the ball into the bottom corner.