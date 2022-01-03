RECAP Game overshadowed by medical emergency as Blues make it 10 unbeaten in league

Welcome to the Abbey Stadium for today’s clash between Pompey and Cambridge United.

By Jordan Cross
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 5:23 pm
Pompey travel to Cambridge United today for their first game since December 11.

The Blues return to action after 23 days, after seeing four games cancelled due to Covid outbreaks in the camp of Danny Cowley’s squad, Exeter and Plymouth.

Cambridge United 0 Pompey 0

Last updated: Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:18

  • Pompey make one change from Morecambe outing - Joe Morrell in for Miguel Azeez
  • Downing, Jacobs, Marquis and Harrison all on the bench
  • No known new Covid cases in Pompey’s squad
  • Home side down to 10 with Smith sent off
  • Medical emergency leads to 21 minutes of stoppage time
Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:18

FT Cambridge 0 Pompey 0

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:16

90+26

Play stopped with Hoolahan taking a whack to the head from a cross.

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:13

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:13

CHANCE

Ball drops to Ogilvie in the box but he lobs his finish over from 12 yards.

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:08

90+17

Hoolahan on for Brophy

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:06

90+15

Marquis on for Hirst

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:05

CHANCE

Curtis blasts over with the goal at his mercy from Harness cross. Very presentable chance to win it goes begging.

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:04

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:03

90+12

Lively at the Abbey with the home crowd feeling hard done by over refereeing decisions and making their feelings known.

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:02

