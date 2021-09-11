Recap: MK Dons 1-0 Portsmouth match centre: Pompey fall to defeat at the hands of the Dons
Pompey travel to MK Dons today for their latest test in League One.
Pompey recorded their third consecutive defeat in all competitions after falling to MK Dons 1-0.
Read through our updates to see how the match unfolded…
MK Dons v Pompey - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:55
- Danny Cowley reported a clean bill of health before kick-off
- John Marquis leads the line for the Blues
- Alex Bass is back after missing Wimbledon game because of coronavirus
- Joe Morrell and Gavin Bazunu return to the starting XI after international duty
FULL-TIME
FT: MK Dons 1-0 Pompey
5 minutes added time....
90: We’ve entered injury time with the fourth official indicating there will be a minimum of five extra minutes for Pompey to find an equaliser
Harrison replaces Marquis
78: Cowley makes his third and final substitution as Harrison replaces Marquis as the Blues push for an equaliser.
Goal for MK Dons
71: Ethan Thompson gives the hosts the lead completely against the run of play by tapping home from close range
Marquis comes close
60: John Marquis has a clear sight of goal for the first time this afternoon and forces Andrew Fisher into a smart save from a tight angle
Second Blues change
56: Kieron Freeman has been replaced by Mahlon Romeo
Cowley makes first substitution
53: Danny Cowley has brought Ronan Curtis off the bench to replace Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.
Second half underway...
46: Pompey get the match resumed and will shoot towards an estimated 3,000 travelling members of the Fratton faithful
HALF-TIME
HT: In what’s been an enthralling match so far, there’s still no goals to report as the referee blows his whistle to signify half-time.
MK Dons 0-0 Pompey
HUGE SAVE
34: Gavin Bazunu produces a wonderful save to deny Parrott for the second time this afternoon after the Spurs loanee looked certain to score a curling effort from close range.