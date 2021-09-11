Recap: MK Dons 1-0 Portsmouth match centre: Pompey fall to defeat at the hands of the Dons

Pompey travel to MK Dons today for their latest test in League One.

By Sam Cox
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 5:01 pm

Pompey recorded their third consecutive defeat in all competitions after falling to MK Dons 1-0.

Read through our updates to see how the match unfolded…

Pompey take on MK Dons today in League One

MK Dons v Pompey - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:55

  • Danny Cowley reported a clean bill of health before kick-off
  • John Marquis leads the line for the Blues
  • Alex Bass is back after missing Wimbledon game because of coronavirus
  • Joe Morrell and Gavin Bazunu return to the starting XI after international duty
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:55

FULL-TIME

FT: MK Dons 1-0 Pompey

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:49

5 minutes added time....

90: We’ve entered injury time with the fourth official indicating there will be a minimum of five extra minutes for Pompey to find an equaliser

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:36

Harrison replaces Marquis

78: Cowley makes his third and final substitution as Harrison replaces Marquis as the Blues push for an equaliser.

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:30

Goal for MK Dons

71: Ethan Thompson gives the hosts the lead completely against the run of play by tapping home from close range

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:18

Marquis comes close

60: John Marquis has a clear sight of goal for the first time this afternoon and forces Andrew Fisher into a smart save from a tight angle

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:14

Second Blues change

56: Kieron Freeman has been replaced by Mahlon Romeo

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:13

Cowley makes first substitution

53: Danny Cowley has brought Ronan Curtis off the bench to replace Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:03

Second half underway...

46: Pompey get the match resumed and will shoot towards an estimated 3,000 travelling members of the Fratton faithful

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 15:47

HALF-TIME

HT: In what’s been an enthralling match so far, there’s still no goals to report as the referee blows his whistle to signify half-time.

MK Dons 0-0 Pompey

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 15:36

HUGE SAVE

34: Gavin Bazunu produces a wonderful save to deny Parrott for the second time this afternoon after the Spurs loanee looked certain to score a curling effort from close range.

