RECAP: Portsmouth 0-0 Wycombe - Stalemate at Fratton Park sees Blues play-off hopes dwindle
Pompey’s play-offs hopes diminished again as they were held to a draw with Wycombe.
In a match of few chances, the Blues were unable to break the deadlock for the third consecutive match.
Re-live the action with our updates from Fratton Park.
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:57
- Pompey aiming to get back to winning ways
- Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs back in contention
FULL-TIME: Pompey 0-0 Wycombe
Curtis breaks into the box after a neat pass from Hirst, and his cross is blocked for a corner.
90 - 5 minutes of added time
Danny Cowley doing his best to get the Fratton faithful going with four minutes remaining. Pompey haven’t done enough on the field to merit a huge atmosphere, truthfully.
85 - Wycombe sub
OFF: Vokes
ON: Akinfenwa
A few cheers ring around Fratton Park as Curtis slams an effort into the side netting.
80 - Pompey’s final sub
OFF: Harness
ON: Curtis
From the resulting free-kick, Lewis Wing looked to have slammed home but Bazunu acrobatically denied him. Wycombe would be out of sight if it was for the Republic of Ireland international.
Raggett goes into the book for bulldozing Vokes down on the edge of the box. The Blues’ first booking of the afternoon.