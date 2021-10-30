RECAP: Portsmouth 1-0 Bolton - John Marquis gives the Blues a much needed win against the Trotters
Pompey recorded their first win since the 4-0 drubbing of Sunderland four weeks ago.
John Marquis scored the only goal of the game as Danny Cowley’s side earned a precious three points.
Read through our live match updates to see how the match unfolded.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.
Pompey v Bolton - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:55
- Pompey looking for first win since 4-0 hammering of Sunderland
- No fresh injury worries for Danny Cowley
- Pompey head into today’s game 16th in the table
FULL-TIME: Pompey 1-0 Bolton Wanderers
The Blues record their second win in 14 games against the Trotters!
John Marquis is replaced by George Hirst. Not long to go now...
Bolton hit the bar again as Eoin Doyle powers a header over Bazunu and onto the woodwork. Another let off for Pompey.
Declan John’s goal-bound strike is blocked on the edge of the box before Pompey clear. The Fratton faithful starting to get behind their team as a result.
Pompey make their second substitution.
Off: Shaun Williams
On: Joe Morrell
15 minutes remaining at Fratton Park and Pompey are defending well. Bolton are yet to test Bazunu this half.
Thompson whips in a fantastic cross into the box but Santos beats Marquis to the ball and the visitors clear
Romeo is to the rescue again as he intercepts Afolayan’s intricate pass, preventing John driving towards goal