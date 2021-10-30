RECAP: Portsmouth 1-0 Bolton - John Marquis gives the Blues a much needed win against the Trotters

Pompey recorded their first win since the 4-0 drubbing of Sunderland four weeks ago.

By sam cox
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 4:57 pm
Pompey take on Bolton today at Fratton Park

John Marquis scored the only goal of the game as Danny Cowley’s side earned a precious three points.

Read through our live match updates to see how the match unfolded.

Pompey v Bolton - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:55

  • Pompey looking for first win since 4-0 hammering of Sunderland
  • No fresh injury worries for Danny Cowley
  • Pompey head into today’s game 16th in the table
Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:55

FULL-TIME: Pompey 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

The Blues record their second win in 14 games against the Trotters!

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:53

90+3

John Marquis is replaced by George Hirst. Not long to go now...

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:45

84'

Bolton hit the bar again as Eoin Doyle powers a header over Bazunu and onto the woodwork. Another let off for Pompey.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:42

80'

Declan John’s goal-bound strike is blocked on the edge of the box before Pompey clear. The Fratton faithful starting to get behind their team as a result.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:37

77'

Pompey make their second substitution.

Off: Shaun Williams

On: Joe Morrell

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:37

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:35

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:35

75'

15 minutes remaining at Fratton Park and Pompey are defending well. Bolton are yet to test Bazunu this half.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:28

67'

Thompson whips in a fantastic cross into the box but Santos beats Marquis to the ball and the visitors clear

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:26

62'

Romeo is to the rescue again as he intercepts Afolayan’s intricate pass, preventing John driving towards goal

