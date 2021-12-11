RECAP: Portsmouth 2-0 Morecambe - How Blues closed the gap on the top six

Pompey play host to Morecambe today in League One

The Blues secured their first win in three thanks to goals from Marcus Harness and Connor Ogilvie either side of full-time.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And by doing so also extended their unbeaten run in the league to nine matches.