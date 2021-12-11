RECAP: Portsmouth 2-0 Morecambe - How Blues closed the gap on the top six
Pompey closed the gap to the play-off positions to a singular point with victory over Morecambe.
The Blues secured their first win in three thanks to goals from Marcus Harness and Connor Ogilvie either side of full-time.
And by doing so also extended their unbeaten run in the league to nine matches.
Scroll through our live updates to see how events unfolded.
LIVE: Portsmouth v Morecambe
- Pompey are looking to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games
- The Blues are still suffering from an illness bug with 14 senior players availabe
- Danny Cowley was awarded November’s League One manager of the month award
FULL-TIME: Pompey 2-0 Morecambe
90: three minutes added on
Ogilvie scores
WHAT A SAVE! Gavin Bazunu keeps Morecambe out with a divine save as Adam Phillips’ goalbound rocket is saved onto the bar by the Republic of Ireland international
80: Pompey sub
OFF: Marcus Harness
ON: Ellis Harrison
77: Pompey 2-0
Against the run of play Connor Ogilvie seals Pompey’s first headed league goal of the season by rising highest at a corner and powering low into the net.
GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL
Connor Ogilvie heads home!
Marquis wins a throw in as his cross is blocked