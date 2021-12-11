RECAP: Portsmouth 2-0 Morecambe - How Blues closed the gap on the top six

Pompey closed the gap to the play-off positions to a singular point with victory over Morecambe.

By Sam Cox
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 4:57 pm
Pompey play host to Morecambe today in League One

The Blues secured their first win in three thanks to goals from Marcus Harness and Connor Ogilvie either side of full-time.

And by doing so also extended their unbeaten run in the league to nine matches.

LIVE: Portsmouth v Morecambe

Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:53

  • Pompey are looking to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games
  • The Blues are still suffering from an illness bug with 14 senior players availabe
  • Danny Cowley was awarded November’s League One manager of the month award
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:53

FULL-TIME: Pompey 2-0 Morecambe

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:49

90: three minutes added on

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:44

Ogilvie scores

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:41

83:

WHAT A SAVE! Gavin Bazunu keeps Morecambe out with a divine save as Adam Phillips’ goalbound rocket is saved onto the bar by the Republic of Ireland international

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:38

80: Pompey sub

OFF: Marcus Harness

ON: Ellis Harrison

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:37

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:37

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:36

77: Pompey 2-0

Against the run of play Connor Ogilvie seals Pompey’s first headed league goal of the season by rising highest at a corner and powering low into the net.

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:35

GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL

Connor Ogilvie heads home!

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:33

75:

Marquis wins a throw in as his cross is blocked

