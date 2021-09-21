Recap: Portsmouth 2-2 Plymouth Argyle. Sean Raggett's injury time equaliser ends Pompey's losing streak
Sean Raggett scored a 95th minute equaliser to grab Pompey a well deserved point at Fratton Park.
The Blues ended a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions by claiming a hard-fought point against Plymouth Argyle.
Lee Brown had given the Blues the lead before a second half brace from Ryan Hardie looked to have given the Pilgrims all three points.
However, Danny Cowley’s tactical tweaks paid dividends as Raggett reacted quickly to head home from close range.
LIVE: Pompey v Plymouth Argyle
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:45
- John Marquis leads the line
- Freeman and Romeo both start
- Pompey looking to avoid fifth straight defeat
- Joe Morrell returns to the side
- Lee Brown gives the Blues the lead
FULL-TIME
FT: Pompey 2-2 Plymouth. Sean Raggett’s late, late goal snatches a point for the hosts.
GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL
90+5: Pompey equalise with seconds remaining! Sean Raggett stoops low to direct the ball pinto the net after it was flicked back across the goal mouth!
Into added time...
90: Pompey have five extra minutes to find an equaliser
Second Pompey substitution
87: Harrison replaces Freeman
Pompey substitution
83: Reeco Hackett-Fairchild replaces Lee Brown
Plymouth lead
80: Hardie has his and Plymouth’s second of the game
Another great save by Bazunu
76: Jephcott again finds space inside the box but is thwarted by another fine reaction save by Bazunu, before the 19-year-old pounces to collect the ball.
So close!
72: Harness crosses the ball towards the back-post where Curtis finds space to cleverly prod it back across goal before Marquis, on stretch, can’t divert the ball into an empty. Pompey the better side at the moment.
Pompey reply
65: Pompey reply to Argyle’s opportunity with a great chance of their own as Marquis did well to head the ball back across goal before it bounced towards Romeo on the edge of the box but he sees his goalward strike blocked heroically. Still 1-1, we’ve got an end-to-end game on our hands at Fratton Park.
Bazunu to the rescue
64: It looked for all the world the Plymouth would take the lead when the ball fell to Jephcott inside the box before Gavin Bazunu was quick off his line to produce a point-blank save.