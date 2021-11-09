RECAP: Portsmouth 3-0 Crystal Palace U21 -Strikes from Arsenal, Leicester and Norwich loanees gives the Blues hope in EFL Trophy
Pompey’s EFL Trophy campaign continues thanks to their trio of loanees.
Miguel Azeez, Gassan Ahadme, and George Hirst scored much needed goals for the club and themselves on an impressive night in PO4.
And due to results elsewhere, the Blues progress into the knockout stages of the competition on goals scored.
Read through our match updates to see how the drama unfolded...
LIVE: Pompey 3-0 Crystal Palace U21s
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 21:37
- Danny Cowley makes eight changes
- Harvey Hughes and Adam Payce handed first-team debuts
- Kieron Freeman returns to the XI
- Miguel Azeez scores his first in royal blue
- Gassan Ahadme doubles the lead
FT: Pompey 3-0 Crystal Palace under-21s
90+4 - Pompey sub
OFF: Gassan Ahadme
ON: Izzy Kaba
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL
George Hirst may have scored the vital goal as he pokes home from an Azeez corner. Thoroughly deserved for the young striker!
Rob Street fires over the bar at the end of a Palace counter attack
5 minutes have been added on
Bridgman almost makes an immediate impact by playing a neat one-two with Azeez before his low effort is blocked from inside the box
88’ - Pompey sub
OFF: Adam Payce
ON: Alfie Bridgman
Hirst latches onto a perfectly weighted ball but hits his effort prematurely from the edge of the area as Goodman collects
Malachi Boateng catches Pompey napping and immediately wakes them up by firing an effort off the post with Bass routed to the spot.
Omilabu profits from Harvey Hughe’s mistake to drive at goal and unleash an effort that Bass can, thankfully, gather calmly