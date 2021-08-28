RECAP: Wigan 1 Portsmouth 0 - Lang's strike the difference as Blues suffer first League One loss
Pompey head to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan in League One this afternoon.
The Blues are bidding to extend their unbeaten league start to five matches having won three and drawn the other of their opening four fixtures.
The trip to face the Latics could see former Pompey favourties Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor lining up against them.
LIVE: Wigan v Pompey - updates from the DW Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:56
- Three changes for Pompey, Brown for Ogilvie, Williams for Hackett-Fairchild and Harness for Ahadme
- Pompey aiming to make it five League One matches without defeat
- Wigan’s Whatmough and Naylor start against their former club
That’s it. Lang’s crisp strike 12 minutes from time proves the difference as Pompey suffered defeat for the first time this season and concede for the first time.
GOAL: Wigan take the lead with 18 minutes left here as Lang’s crisp effort finds the bottom corner. The Blues facing a tall order to get back in it here now
Both Hackett-Fairchild and Hirst introduced for the final 15 minutes here as Pompey look for a late winner here at Wigan
Heading into the final 20 minutes here at the DW Stadium. Still no goals in what has been an evenly contested affair between two good teams in this division.
Pompey continue to probe here and it’s Curtis again with a good chance. Freeman’s fizzed cross picks out the Republic of Ireland international but he heads over just before the hour mark
We’re off in the second half
That’s the first half complete. Largely even between the two teams with the closest Pompey have come was Curtis’ curling goalbound shot after 25 minutes. Wigan had a couple of penalty shouts turned down with Jones going down in the area, while the hosts had appeals waved away when they claimed the ball had struck Curtis’ arm in the area