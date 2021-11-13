RECAP Wycombe 0 Portsmouth 1 - Relive an afternoon of drama as Blues pick up huge victory
Pompey bid to make it six games unbeaten against high-flying Wycombe at Adams Park today.
The Blues face a tough challenge against Gareth Ainsworth’s side, with the match going ahead despite the home side having three players on international duty.
Pompey are without Joe Morrell and Gavin Bazunu and have a number of injury concerns going into the game.
That raises the prospect of academy youngsters being involved, with the Blues down to as few as 14 fit senior players.
We’ll be building up to the clash and discussing all the talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s team news, reaction and video from the ground, before live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Wycombe 0 Pompey 1
Last updated: Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 17:00
- Three changes - Bass, Thompson and Hirst start
- No Marquis or Hackett for Pompey with both injured
- Pompey away to Exeter in EFL Trophy
- Bass saves penalty
- Harness with the opener - 73
FT Wycombe 0 Pompey 1
Bass and Raggett combine to deny Akinfenwa! What drama!
What a save from Bass to somehow keep out Vokes’ close-range header!
Attendance: 6,471 (1,420 away fans)
Steward blazes the corner well over
Wycombe pushing and have a corner - all the outfield players in the box