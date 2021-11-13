RECAP Wycombe 0 Portsmouth 1 - Relive an afternoon of drama as Blues pick up huge victory

Pompey bid to make it six games unbeaten against high-flying Wycombe at Adams Park today.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 5:07 pm
Wycombe v Pompey

The Blues face a tough challenge against Gareth Ainsworth’s side, with the match going ahead despite the home side having three players on international duty.

Pompey are without Joe Morrell and Gavin Bazunu and have a number of injury concerns going into the game.

That raises the prospect of academy youngsters being involved, with the Blues down to as few as 14 fit senior players.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We’ll be building up to the clash and discussing all the talking points ahead of the game.

Then it’s team news, reaction and video from the ground, before live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm.

Designed with Pompey fans in mind

Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.

LIVE Wycombe 0 Pompey 1

Last updated: Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 17:00

  • Three changes - Bass, Thompson and Hirst start
  • No Marquis or Hackett for Pompey with both injured
  • Pompey away to Exeter in EFL Trophy
  • Bass saves penalty
  • Harness with the opener - 73
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 17:00

FT Wycombe 0 Pompey 1

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:59

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:59

90+6

Bass and Raggett combine to deny Akinfenwa! What drama!

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:59

90+6

Bass and Raggett combine to deny Akinfenwa! What drama!

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:57

SAVE

What a save from Bass to somehow keep out Vokes’ close-range header!

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:57

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:55

Attendance: 6,471 (1,420 away fans)

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:54

90+3

Steward blazes the corner well over

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:54

90+2

Wycombe pushing and have a corner - all the outfield players in the box

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 16:53

Six minutes of stoppage time

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
The BluesPompeyPortsmouthWycombeGareth Ainsworth