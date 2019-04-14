Jamal Lowe welcomed child number two into the world – then fired Pompey closer to the second automatic promotion spot.

The Blues’ leading scorer conjured up a brilliant man-of-the-match display to inspire Kenny Jackett’s side to a 4-1 success over Rochdale on Saturday.

With his 16th goal of the campaign and two assists, it capped a memorable week for the 24-year-old.

On Wednesday, Lowe and partner Holly welcomed Dexter into the world, joining 18-month-old daughter Bonnie.

According to Jackett, the winger continued to be a training ground ever-present while waiting for his son to be delivered.

And 72 hours following the birth, the ex-Barnet man destroyed Rochdale to put the Blues within two points of second-placed Barnsley with a game in hand.

Jackett said: ‘Jamal didn’t miss any sessions. I think he had a couple of Red Bulls at 5.30am once or twice, but he didn’t miss any sessions!

‘It was touch and go the previous weekend, there was a phone on the bench at Wycombe. Then it all started happening around Monday – and on Wednesday his son came into the world.

‘He didn’t break any patterns at all. Mother and baby are doing well and congratulations to him,

‘He was very good on Saturday. He has been a good player for us in my time here, he was a big threat and it was a great finish rounding the keeper when he got in behind the defender.

‘Jamal has been a threat, we have given him good service.

‘There is the balance of giving the ball to his feet, like we did for the first goal.

‘It was an excellent header from Hawkins, a really good near-post header, and the balance of giving Jamal the ball to feet and being able to put it in behind the defender, where he can use his pace, is something we use very well.’

Lowe has now scored five goals in his last eight appearances, announcing his return to form.

Yet Jackett had twice benched the winger, during February fixtures against Barnsley and in the Checkatrade Trophy at Bury.

The Blues boss added: ‘If you are looking at your big players and important players, it’s tough.

‘At the moment we are on a guaranteed 60-game season with the cup games. If we go to the play-offs it will be 62-63.

‘Particularly for your explosive players, to play all of those games is pretty tough. You need options, especially through the winter period, to be able to change players, while people have personal situations.

‘I don’t think Jamal has ever been really far off it – and 16 goals is a terrific return.’