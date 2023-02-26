And the midfielder now believes the Fratton faithful are seeing the best of him as he flourishes with regular football.

The ex-Fulham man has started seven of John Mousinho’s eight matches in charge, marking his Blues rejuvenation.

That resurgence was capped by a goal and an assist – his first of either this season – in Saturday’s impressive 4-0 demolition of Cheltenham.

And Tunnicliffe has credited the current head coach with that eye-catching form of late.

He told The News: ‘I’ve obviously not had many opportunities to play and score, so hopefully Cheltenham is now the first of many.

‘You ask any footballer, if you play one week and are then out of the squad for the next month, it's hard to get match fit.

‘It’s all right being fit, but you are not match sharp.

Ryan Tunnicliffe is enjoying a regular run in Pompey's side at last. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The first few games I was okay, but now that I’ve played regularly I’m fit and strong, faster, and getting my sharpness back. It makes it easy for me if I’m playing consistently – and I feel good.

‘My form is not for me to say. Whether people are saying I’m not great and or I have been excellent, that's for them to make their minds up.

‘I’m happy with what I'm doing at the moment and I’m going out there and trying my hardest.

‘Even though I’m getting on in years now, I’ve got a lot of energy and am finally match fit. I just play what I see these days.’

For Tunnicliffe, it represented a first goal since another 4-0 – against Accrington at Fratton Park in March 2022.

He added: ‘I've had a few chances recently, I’ve had a few shots.

‘I am guilty of it myself, when I shoot I tend to lash at the ball, but when Colby rolled it back to me, I thought I’d get it on target, place it, try to pass it into the bottom corner.