Crewe winger Owen Dale. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The Alexandra boss made the admission in an interview with the League One outfit’s website, as clubs – including Pompey – keep tabs on winger Owen Dale.

The Blues, Sunderland, Ipswich Wycombe, Blackburn and Preston have all been linked with the wide man, who has reportedly had a £1m price tag slapped on him.

His 12 goals in 48 games helped Crewe to a 12th-place finish in the third tier last season and heightened interest in his ability.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is a known admirer of the 22-year-old, although Dale falls into a continuity plan if the Blues lose anyone in a similar position between now and the close of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, the player himself has stated he remains happy and fully focused on being a Crewe player.

That stance will have pleased Artell, who has signed four players to date this summer.

And it might explain his relaxed outlook when asked what else Crewe fans can expect between now and he end of the window.

Indeed, the Alexandra boss didn’t appear to be someone who’s losing sleep as clubs keep tabs on one of his star men.

When asked about further transfer business, Artell said: ‘Two, three – that’s the sort of numbers.

‘I said at the end of the season, anywhere between six to 11 (new arrivals would be ideal). I think it will be probably seven.

‘I don’t think we’ll lose anyone, if we lose anyone we replace them.

‘So it might end up at seven, might end up at eight – I think that’s where we’re at.

‘We’re comfortable at the minute where we’re at.

‘I don’t think I’ve ever panicked in the transfer window.