Barnsley have reportedly made a ‘substantial bid’ to Coventry for ex-Pompey favourite Conor Chaplin.

The Tykes have renewed their interest in the Blues academy graduate, according to Coventry Live.

Conor Chaplin in action for Coventry at Fratton Park last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Chaplin left Fratton Park for the Ricoh Arena last summer for £500,000.

Originally joining the Sky Blues on loan, he completed his permanent move in January and signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

Barnsley were also keen on Chaplin but he opted for a switch to Mark Robins’ side.

Former assistant coach, Andreas Winkler, confirmed the Tykes’ interest last year.

He said: ‘We wanted to sign Conor Chaplin here in Barnsley but now he is at Coventry.

‘He was very close to coming to us.’

Coventry Live say reports in south Yorkshire claim Barnsley have tabled a £700,000 bid.

Chaplin netted eight goals in 33 appearances as the Sky Blues finished eighth in League One last campaign.