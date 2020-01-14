Have your say

Blackburn have been running the rule over Ronan Curtis, reports suggest.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is an admirer of the Pompey winger.

Curtis has been in superb form for the Blues after overcoming a dip in form at the beginning of the campaign.

He’s currently Pompey's top scorer with 11 goals in 29 appearances, while his cross assisted John Marquis’ winner in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Curtis has proven a shrewd signing since arriving from Derry City for £100,000 in the summer of 2018.

In total, the London-born ace has bagged 23 times in 78 outings, which has earned him three caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 23-year-old’s two-year contract expires this summer, although the club hold the option for an additional 12 months.

That’s apparently led to Championship side Blackburn keeping tabs on Curtis during the January transfer window.

Although Pompey have shelved contract talks until the end of the season, the wide man told The News last month he’s happy where he is.