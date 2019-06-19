Have your say

No deal has been agreed with Brighton for Matt Clarke.

That's according to the Brighton Argus, who have written the Premier League club are still to reach a settlement with Pompey for the in-demand central defender.

That is despite the Daily Mail’s claims Clarke is ‘set to seal’ a £3m switch to the Amex Stadium.

Last week website TEAMTalk revealed a £6m fee had been agreed, while yesterday Football Insider insisted Brighton were in ‘advanced talks’ for a £3.9m deal.

The Brighton Argus confirmed the Seagulls’ ongoing interest in Clarke – but refutes any transfer fee has been agreed.

It said: ‘Albion are still on the trail of a double swoop to kick-start their summer transfer business.

‘But The Argus understands they were last night still short of agreeing deals for top targets Leandro Trossard and Matt Clarke.

‘The Argus understands a report that Albion would land Clarke for a knockdown £3 million was wide of the mark with no deal yet agreed.

‘But he remains a player Albion would like to get on board.’

Meanwhile, Kenny Jackett has told portsmouthfc.co.uk that Pompey have yet to accept a bid for Clarke, with negotiations continuing.