Pompey appear to have lost to Rangers in the race for Geroge Edmundson.

Mail Online have reported the Scottish giants have agreed a fee of around £650,000 with Oldham for the centre-back and he’s set to undergo a medical at Ibrox this week.

Kenny Jackett’s men also had a bid in excess of £600,000 accepted for the highly-rated 21-year-old.

The News revealed on Tuesday that hopes at Fratton Park were fading they’d land Edmundson.

The Blues feared the defender prefered a move to Steven Gerrard’s side, while Peterborough also appeared to pull the plug on their chase.

And Edmundson now looks set to join Rangers.