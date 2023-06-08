Already set to start their 2023-24 third-tier campaign on minus-eight points, the Latics are now facing a transfer embargo for up to three transfer windows.

That’s according to Wigan Today’s Paul Kendrick, who is reporting the latest sanction is the result of ‘HMRC-related matters’ and changes to Football League regulations that come into effect immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These changes were approved at today’s (Thursday) EFL annual general meetings that was attended by all clubs.

It’s been claimed Wigan fall foul of the ‘30-Day Rule’, which states: ‘The non-payment of HMRC debt has been added as a trigger of Regulation 52.6, so Clubs who accumulate 30 days of late payments in a 12-month period will be unable to sign a player for a fee or any consideration for three full transfer windows.’

If the punishment is imposed – it remains unclear if the full penalty will apply – it means the Latics won’t be able to sign anyone until January 2025.

Following the release of their retained list on May 23, Wigan have 19 players currently contracted to the club for next season – including former Pompey duo Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six players are due to leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of the month – Joe Bennett, Steven Caulker, Jordan Cousins, captain Tendayi Darikwa, Gwion Edwards and Ryan Nyambe.

League One new-boys Wigan Athletic are a club in crisis Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

At the time it was said that Jamie Jones and Max Power were in discussions regarding new deals. But it’s not clear if the club will be in the position to continue those negotiations.