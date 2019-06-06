Have your say

Shrewsbury right-back James Bolton is reportedly poised to move to Pompey on a free transfer.

According to the Shropshire Star, the out-of-contract defender is closing in on a switch to Fratton Park.

Bolton moved to the Shrews from Gateshead in 2017.

He made 85 appearances over two season and helped them reach the League One play-off final during his first campaign at New Meadow.

Bolton also netted the winner in Shrewsbury’s 1-0 victory over Kenny Jackett’s side in January 2018.

Salop boss Sam Ricketts wanted to keep the 24-year-old – but he looks set for a move to PO4.

Bolton could be arriving as Nathan Thompson’s Pompey replacement.

The tough-tackling defender is out of contract at the end of the month and has yet to sign a new deal.

Jackett admitted he was looking for alternatives should Thompson move elsewhere to fulfil his ambitions of playing in the Championship.

Bolton would become the Blues’ third signing from Shrewsbury within 12 months.

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray joined on a free transfer last summer, while Bryn Morris moved to the south coast for an undisclosed fee in January.