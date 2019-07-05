Pompey are ‘set to seal’ a season-long loan deal for Glasgow Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie.

That’s according to the Daily Record, who say the player and his representatives will travel to the south coast today in an attempt to conclude the move as swiftly as possible.

It’s also reported that Kenny Jackett will ask for on an option to buy the Scotland under-21 international in the final negotiations, with the Blues manager believed to be a long-term admirer of a player who made 30 first-team appearances for the Ibrox outfit last season.

Gers manager Steven Gerrard is also a big fan of the club’s academy product – but the Scottish giants are well-stocked in the midfield area, with summer deals for Steven Davis and Joe Aribo adding to an existing pool that includes Greg Docherty, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield.

Jackett currently has Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris as his midfield options ahead of the new League One season, but looks keen to add to his options.

However, the Pompey manager told The News last week that any incomings would depend on him being able to reduce the size of his squad.

Pompey fly to Dublin on Sunday for a six-day stay that includes their first pre-season game against UCD on Sunday.

Keeper Luke McGee has been told he will not travel to Ireland, with the 23-year-old keen to quit Fratton Park in search of regular first-team football.