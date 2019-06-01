Stoke have reportedly cooled their interest in Pompey defender Matt Clarke.

That’s according to the Stoke Sentinel, who claim Potters boss Nathan Jones is looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

It’s believed the Championship side have been put off by an escalating price tag for the defender, who has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League Brighton.

The report suggests Jones will now look for a top-flight centre-back who has Championship experience.

This week Pompey fired a warning to clubs interested in taking Clarke away from Fratton Park by insisting he won’t depart on the cheap.

Bristol City and Leeds United have also been credited with an interest in the defender, who has a year left on his Fratton Park contract.