Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hull City are leading the race to sign Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, according to reports.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hull Daily Mail claims the Championship strugglers have held talks with the Elland Road side over a potential loan switch for the 22-year-old, with a decision expected this week.

The same report also says the Liverpool-born frontman is keen on a move to the Tigers, which will come as a blow to the host of other clubs being linked with the player during the current January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-tier rivals QPR, Derby, Plymouth and Coventry have also been credited with an interest. But according to reports from Humberside, it’s Hull who look poised to come out victorious.

New boss Ruben Selles, who has also been linked with Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Grimes and Watford centre-back Ryan Porteous, clearly wants to stamp his authority on a team he inherited from Tim Walter at the beginning of December.

When he arrived, Hull were 22nd in the table - a position they remain in eight games into the former Reading boss’ reign. The signing of Gelhardt, who has struggled for game time at Elland Road and hasn’t scored a league goal for the club since the 2021-22 Premier League season, is hoped will boost their survival chances over the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull are currently in the relegation zone on goal difference (-11) only, with 21st-placed Pompey head of them having scored more goals than the MKM Stadium side. Second-from-bottom Cardiff are also on 23 points but have a goal difference of -15.

When asked about Gelhardt at the end of November, Blues boss John Mousinho told The News: ‘Nothing in that one and nothing has crossed my desk on that. He’s a fantastic player, though I know he’s not been playing this season but there’s nothing to give you on that one.’

Colby Bishop has been leading the line for Pompey ever since his return from heart surgery in November. The striker has bagged three goals in 10 Championship appearances this season as he spearheads the Fratton Park outfit’s battle against the drop.

Injuries, though, to Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony means the Blues are currently light in attacking options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey have already signed one player during the transfer window, with Bristol City centre-back Rob Atkinson joining on loan until the end of the season. The Blues are expected to add to that with the signings of a defensive midfielder, an attacking midfielder and a winger before the transfer window closes on February 3.