Jamal Lowe has told Pompey he wants to leave the club this summer.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, who claim the winger is keen to end his his two-and-a-half-year association with the club.

Lowe was Pompey’s 17-goal top scorer last season.

The News revealed earlier this month that both Wigan – managed by the man responsible for bringing the former non-league ace to Fratton Park, Paul Cook – and Milwall had seen £1.5m bids rejected by the Blues for his services.

The 24-year-old has also attracted interest from Leeds and Cardiff this summer, with Burnley also linked.

Pompey would loathe to lose both Matt Clarke and Lowe in the same transfers window.

Clarke departed for Premier League Brighton on Friday, signing for an undisclosed fee.

Lowe has a year remaining on his contract at Fratton Park, with the Blues having the option to extend it by 12 months.