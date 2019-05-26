Have your say

Reported Pompey target George Edmundson has handed in a transfer request at Oldham Athletic.

The centre-back has made it clear he wants to depart Boundary Park this summer after turning down a new deal.

Oldham's George Edmundson. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Kenny Jackett’s men have been linked with the 21-year-old, with the Blues boss keen to strengthen his defensive options.

Glasgow Rangers are also keen on Edmundson and have had a bid worth more than £400,000 turned rejected.

Edmundson was named the Latics’ Player of the Season, as well as being included in the League Two Team of the Season.

The likes of Sunderland, Stoke, Hull, Preston and Fleetwood are also apparently watching with interest.