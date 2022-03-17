The 25-year-old has been on the Blues’ radar this season, with his 16 goals to date ensuring a 15-plus goal tally for a third campaign running.

Danny Cowley knows he needs to bolster his attacking options, with both George Hirst and Tyler Walker currently at Fratton Park on loan and Aiden O’Brien only signing a short-term contract following his arrival from Sunderland in January.

Permanent deals in that area will therefore be imperative.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with Wootton someone who could be available for nothing in three months time and a player with his best years ahead of him, he continues to tick many boxes for Pompey.

Of course, Magpies boss Ian Burchnall is keen to keep the 6’2’ front man, who joined the National League side from Scunthorpe for a reported £60,000 in 2020 and has admirers at Huddersfield and Blackburn.

In a recent interview with Nottinghamshire Live, the County manager admitted talks had been held, with Wootton left in no doubt how highly they rate him at Meadow Lane.

But up until now, no agreement is in place, putting Pompey & Co on alert.

Notts County striker Kyle Wootton Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live. Burchnall said: ‘I speak to him (Wootton) on a regular basis and we have a great dialogue, so there's no problem with that.

‘But right now he's focused on his football and trying to score goals and help us get promoted.

‘And I think Wootts knows exactly where we are with him. That's it.

‘It's normal for players' contracts to be running out and it's normal to have discussions with them.

‘And I guess those discussions are between me and Wootts and that's how they stay.’

Notts County’s hopes of promotion realistically rest with the play-offs after their 3-0 defeat to leaders Stockport on Tuesday night.

Wootton started the game at Edgley Park but was unable to break his now six-game run without a goal.

The result leaves the Magpies in eighth place with 12 games remaining.

Burchnall added: ‘Right now our priority is trying to gain promotion and to try and maximise every game.

‘I prefer that the majority of my discussions with Woots are around his game, how to improve him, how to get goals and how to help us.