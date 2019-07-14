Reported Pompey summer target Jordan Willis has completed a move to Sunderland.

The centre-back has signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light after turning down a fresh contract at Coventry City.

According to Coventry Live, Kenny Jackett’s side were interested in Willis at the back end of last season.

But the signings of Paul Downing on a free transfer from Blackburn and Sean Raggett on a season-long loan from Norwich bolstered the Blues’ options in the middle of defence.

Pompey also have Christian Burgess and youngster Matt Casey available, while Jack Whatmough’s set to return from his long-term knee injury after the turn of the year.

Willis was linked with a move to the Championship, with Luton thought to be the front-runners.

Former Pompey favourite Conor Chaplin, left, with Jordan Willis who's completed a move to Sunderland from Coventry. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

However, the 24-year-old has opted to join Pompey’s fierce League One rivals Sunderland.

After moving to the Black Cats, Willis told his club’s website: ‘I was linked with a few Championship clubs but when a club the size of Sunderland comes and enquires about you I think I just wanted to be part of the journey to get them back to where we deserve to be

‘I’m buzzing to be signing for a club of this stature.

‘When a club like Sunderland comes in for you, you just want to be part of the journey of getting them back to where they deserve to be.

‘You dream of playing in front of big crowds as a kid, so I can’t wait to get started and get out on the pitch.’

Pompey travel to Sunderland on Saturday, August 17.