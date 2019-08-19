Ronan Curtis has been tipped to bounce back from his drop in form.

And Kenny Jackett has called on Pompey to work on getting the best out of the Republic of Ireland international’s talent.

Curtis’ place in the Blues’ starting XI is being questioned after an up-and-down start to the season.

Jackett pinpointed his disappointing deliveries as a factor in Saturday’s defeat at Sunderland.

But the Pompey boss also believes the 23-year-old has the strength of character to hit the heights he’s reached in his time at Fratton Park once again.

Jackett said: ‘Saturday wasn’t quite Ronan’s day and he got substituted.

Pompey's Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We got Lee Brown into good positions on Saturday but Ronan couldn’t quite get away from (Luke) O’Nien really to get himself into the game or the strikes off he normally does.

‘I felt he had two good games at home - both Birmingham and Tranmere.

‘He looked good and he looked lively.

‘He’s capable of bouncing back now.’

Jackett feels there is work to be carried out to allow Curtis to be at his most effective in games moving forward.

That means both the player focussing on areas to improve and Pompey working on how to get the former Derry man into areas of the pitch where he can be at his most destructive.

Jackett explained there has been time spent on both areas in the build-up to the Coventry clash tonight.

He added: ‘Getting him the ball is something we talk about all the time.

‘I’ve spoken to him at times about his movement and where and when he receives the ball.

‘It’s something we’ve worked on and worked on yesterday.

‘It can’t just be up against the full-back all the time and easy to mark.

‘Some of it is instruction in terms of going in behind.

‘But similarly moving off his full-back now anyway, instruction and bringing out the best of him.

‘He can come looking for the ball at the right time and that’s a big thing.

‘And there’s us giving him the service in the final third to get into one v one situations, too.’