Gavin Bazunu is set to earn his fifth Republic of Ireland cap on Wednesday - at the age of 19. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Grand ambition – yet there’s not a trace of arrogance about Gavin Bazunu.

Certainly the Pompey loanee’s Dublin-based family wouldn’t allow the modest youngster to be intoxicated by self-belief and entranced by footballing fame.

Despite his tender age, Bazunu has amassed four Republic of Ireland caps and is widely expected to retain his place in forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

His goalkeeping rivals are Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with Portugal.

Stephen Kenny’s men then face Azerbaijan (September 4) and Serbia (September 7), before Bazunu and team-mate Ronan Curtis return to Fratton Park.

Yet the Manchester City keeper refuses to take anything for granted.

He told The News: ‘Between my mam and my dad, my nanny and my grandad, all my family back home, they are the ones who allow me to be the one who I am.

‘They have given me all the attributes – and I have just used them to help myself develop.

‘I have quite a tight-knit circle, close with the people I trust. I just try to stay as level headed as possible, not getting too high or too low.

‘I know I’m young, especially for a goalkeeper. The massive thing is for a defender to be able to turn around and have 100 per cent trust and confidence in you, no matter how old you are.

‘Every time I get a cap, I’m looking towards the next one. It’s about what do I have to do, what training do I need, how well do I have to perform in games to get that next cap or next game. Take it game by game, step by step.

‘The goal is to be number one for Manchester City one day, but I’m patient. I know things take time.’

Bazunu’s talents are not merely focused on the pitch – he has also shown impressive academic flair.

The former Shamrock Rovers player was allowed to complete his leaving certificates before moving to Manchester City.

And the outcome was he graduated with six of the Irish equivalent of A levels.

Bazunu added: ‘I was originally meant to be coming over to England in July 2018, but Manchester City allowed me to come over six months later so I could finish my leaving certificates.

‘I took six of them and passed them all – Irish Language (Gaelic), English, Geography, Maths, Classic Studies and Home Economics.

‘Then I started a Sports Science course at Manchester Metropolitan University, but once Covid kicked in and I went back to Ireland, I struggled to keep that up.

‘I’m not doing that anymore, but I try to keep myself educated in different ways, such as reading books.’

