Ronan Curtis finds himself on the bench for Pompey's trip to MK Dons. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The winger started the opening six matches of the Blues’ season before linking up with the Republic of Ireland on international duty.

Upon his return, he has been dropped to Danny Cowley’s bench, reflecting an indifferent start to the season from the 25-year-old.

Instead Reeco Hackett-Fairchild will operate on the left flank, while Marcus Harness continues down the right.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, Ellis Harrison’s midweek hat-trick at AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy was unable to earn him a start at MK Dons.

He joins Curtis on the bench, with John Marquis getting the nod from Cowley to lead Pompey’s line.

Meanwhile, Kieron Freeman is named at right-back, with new recruit Mahlon Romeo among the substitutes.

While there is no start for Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez, although surely he will feature in some part of the match.

Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Robertson, Brown, Williams, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Hackett-Fairchild, Harness, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Azeez, Harrison, Curtis, Romeo, Ogilvie, Thompson.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.