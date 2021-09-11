Republic of Ireland's Ronan Curtis on bench and no start for Arsenal's Miguel Azeez as Portsmouth boss makes changes at MK Dons
Ronan Curtis finds himself on Pompey’s bench for today’s trip to MK Dons.
The winger started the opening six matches of the Blues’ season before linking up with the Republic of Ireland on international duty.
Upon his return, he has been dropped to Danny Cowley’s bench, reflecting an indifferent start to the season from the 25-year-old.
Instead Reeco Hackett-Fairchild will operate on the left flank, while Marcus Harness continues down the right.
Elsewhere, Ellis Harrison’s midweek hat-trick at AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy was unable to earn him a start at MK Dons.
He joins Curtis on the bench, with John Marquis getting the nod from Cowley to lead Pompey’s line.
Meanwhile, Kieron Freeman is named at right-back, with new recruit Mahlon Romeo among the substitutes.
While there is no start for Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez, although surely he will feature in some part of the match.
Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Robertson, Brown, Williams, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Hackett-Fairchild, Harness, Marquis.
Subs: Bass, Azeez, Harrison, Curtis, Romeo, Ogilvie, Thompson.
