Tony Adams’ men took on Dutch side Heerenveen in their final group game of their 2008 Uefa Cup journey.
Pompey failed to qualify for the knockouts after picking up one point in their first three games in the group stage.
Goals from Herman Hreiðarsson and a double from Peter Crouch made sure the Blues finished above the Eredivisie outfit in Group E.
Here’s the starting XI from that December day and what they’ve been up to since….
1. Jamie Ashdown
The ‘keeper played 123 times for Pompey in a 8-year stay at Fratton Park. he joined Leeds in the summer of 2012 along with a number of his other teams. He retired in 2016 and set up his own cafe in Camberley, but had to close it in 2020 due to Covid and helped out at the family hardware store. The 39-year-old is now a goalkeeping coach at Ascot United. (Picture: Barry Zee)
Photo: Barry Zee
2. Noe Pamarot
The Frenchman had a loan on the south coast in 1999 but he spent three and a half years at Fratton Park between 2006 and 2009 playing 72 times. The 42-year-old joined Spanish side Hercules in 2010 but after four years there he retired in 2014, which also included a loan to Granada. (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: IAN KINGTON
3. Hermann Hreiðarsson
The Icelander played 88 times for Pompey in a five-and-a-half year spell at Fratton Park. Hreiðarsson helped lift the FA Cup the season before and was a part of Pompey’s first European journey. The 47-year-old linked up with David James to become his assistant at Indian Premier League side Kerala Blasters. In 2019 he also linked up with former teammate Sol Campbell to be his assistant at Southend, he’s now head-coach at Icelandic side Prottur Vogum. (PICTURE: WILL CADDY (HK08-25))
Photo: Will Caddy
4. Armand Traore
The defender spent the 08-09 season on loan at Fratton Park making 28 appearances. After his loan expiration he joined Italian giants Juventus on loan before spending seven years in the Championship for QPR, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff. After his contract in Turkey was torn up he revealed he was considering an early retirement but has since returned to Cardiff. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Gilham