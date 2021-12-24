1. Jamie Ashdown

The ‘keeper played 123 times for Pompey in a 8-year stay at Fratton Park. he joined Leeds in the summer of 2012 along with a number of his other teams. He retired in 2016 and set up his own cafe in Camberley, but had to close it in 2020 due to Covid and helped out at the family hardware store. The 39-year-old is now a goalkeeping coach at Ascot United. (Picture: Barry Zee)

