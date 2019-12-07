Result proves what we are .. We need investment in January - What the fans said about Portsmouth 2 Peterborough 2

Pompey fans had mixed feelings after their team came from 1-0 to lead 2-1 only to end up drawing 2-2 at home to Peterborough.

Here's a selection of what was said on Twitter and Facebook.

Ruffy Roy - I think this result proves where we are, an upper mid table team that can push for the play offs but no more. Not playing to our strengths and weak in a couple of areas. No promotion this year but need to use January and summer wisely and rethink manager.

Lee Crowhurst - Last 2 home league games have shown we do have the quality going forward - now the tactics are more positive. Will there be the required investment in January in defence and central midfield to push on - unlike in the last two Januarys?

Andy McProducer- Good result, shame not to win but hopefully that elusive defender can be found in January. Ironically I think if Nathan Thompson had stayed we'd probs be top of the league now heading towards the Championship.

PFC Callum - Very poor from Hawkins however you can’t slate a striker being forced to play in defence.

Pompey's Blues - Thought at first Hawkins may be able to make transition but it's clear to see he doesn't want to play there and he has now made big mistakes that have cost goals in the past few games.

Anthony Knight - Without a centre forward at centre half we’d of won..it's simples.

