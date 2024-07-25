Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owen Moxon finally has his loved ones around him - and he’s convinced Pompey fans will now see him at his very best.

January marked the midfielder’s switch from home-town Carlisle, yet this month has seen him finally joined on the south coast by partner Becky and Cockapoo dog Kairo, into a new home in Copnor.

Until the Blues came calling, the 26-year-old had never lived away from Carlisle, even commuting during Scottish spells at Queen Of The South, Gretna and Annan Athletic.

Challenged to adjust move from one end of the country to the other, Moxon was swiftly accepted by his team-mates and made 15 appearances as Pompey won the League One title.

Owen Moxon and Callum Lang savour the League One title. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

Yet something was missing from his game - his family.

Moxon told The News: ‘I was living in a Gunwharf flat, there’s plenty to do, but I’ve now moved near the training ground. I don’t have far to travel in the mornings.

‘Best of all, this month my whole life has moved down from Carlisle. My missus, my dog, I’m finally getting there. That will be me settled.

‘To be fair I settled very easily coming here in January, the staff were great and I fitted in quickly with the players, but it never felt like home. It will now, which obviously makes everything easier.

‘It will definitely help my performances. Don’t get me wrong, I settled into the club so quickly, but, looking back at it now, it was harder than I thought at the time.

‘Everything was new to me, I was coming into a team at the top of the table, I didn’t want to make any mistakes so was playing a little within myself. I feel I did well - but no-one has seen anywhere near the best of me.

‘When I watch games back, there may be certain things I was doing safe. Such as rather than trying a pass or attempting to beat a man, I would play a bit safer. That’s not me.

‘I arrived in January after the lads had worked so hard in the first half of the season to get us to the top of League One. I didn’t want to be the one to let them down and make mistakes, although I never really thought that in the games.

‘Now it’s a fresh season, I am part of it from day one. That fear of not wanting to make a mistake and letting the lads down is pushed to the side - I am fully part of it now.’

Certainly Moxon is excited about his new-found stability some 360 miles from Carlisle.

And he’s relishing creating a life for himself on the south coast now his family is reunited at last.

He added: ‘Until I joined Pompey, I had always lived in Carlisle.

‘When I moved out of my family home, I didn’t live too far away in Carlisle with my girlfriend. Living five minutes away is a bit different to five hours away.

‘But we’ve got our home together again now. Kairo is here and Becky has a job in the area in the healthcare business.