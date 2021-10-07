Five players arrived at Fratton Park on loan in the summer, with Danny Cowley eyeing youngsters with something to prove. Four joined from Premier League clubs, while one dropped down from the Championship.

But each have achieved different levels of success at Fratton Park so far.

Gavin Bazunu and Mahlon Romeo have been ever-present members of the squad since they put pen to paper, while the remaining three have struggled for game time.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When examining the 10 teams who have signed five or more players on loan in the third tier, the total average minutes played is 2036.7.

And the Blues are averaging a total marginally lower than this at 1740 minutes played.

There is also a similar pattern when looking at the average of game time per loan player.

Across Accrington, Burton, Cheltenham, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, MK Dons, Sunderland, Doncaster, Morcambe and Pompey, each loan player has averaged 359.4 minutes so far this season.

Gavin Bazunu has played 900 minutes for Pompey during his loan spell from Manchester City

Once again, the Blues’ is slightly lower at 348 minutes.

But this shows how loanees Miguel Azeez, George Hirst and Gassan Ahadme have struggled to impact so far as they’ve played 356 minutes in total, while Bazunu has played 900 alone.

It’s worth remembering Cowley made a point of signing young players on loan, rather than potentially expensive senior players who are looking to reignite their careers.

The former Huddersfield Town manager actively sought young hopes from Premier League clubs who could provide a raw energy to his squad.

For some of those who arrived at Fratton Park, it is their first major involvement in full-time English football.

So it will naturally take time for them to adapt to their new surroundings, before performing to the best of their ability on the pitch.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron