Pompey fans are hoping for one or two highly rated stars from Danny Cowley’s squad, in order to boost them Ultimate Team following it's official release this week,

Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett and Colby Bishop have been a few of the standout performers for the Blues this term, helping their side to second place in the table after an impressive unbeaten start.

The third tier is also home to a number of highly-talented stars who have also had a glistening opening nine games to the season.

But who are the highest rated players in League One this campaign?

We’ve taken a look at the top 20 names from the third tier according to FIFA 23 to see if any of Cowley’s squad make it on to the impressive list.

1. Mads Juel Andersen - 69 (Centre-back - Barnsley): Pace: 43; Shooting: 34; Passing: 45; Dribbling: 50; Defending: 69; Physicality: 77. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Ryan Tafazolli - 69 (Centre-back - Wycombe): Pace: 43; Shooting: 28; Passing: 43; Dribbling: 46; Defending: 69; Physicality: 79. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

3. Wes Burns - 69 (Right-wing back - Ipswich): Pace: 92; Shooting: 63; Passing: 60; Dribbling: 69; Defending: 58; Physicality: 65. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. Marlon Pack - 69 (Defensive midfield - Pompey): Pace: 50; Shooting: 60; Passing: 68; Dribbling: 66; Defending: 66; Physicality: 76. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales