Pompey will go into Tuesday night’s south-coast derby against Southampton as underdogs.

The St Mary’s outfit sit 14th in the Premier League following their 3-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

That’s a total of 51 places above of the Blues in the Football League pyramid, after Kenny Jackett’s side slipped to 20th in League One following their 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.

Nevertheless, form can go out of the window in derby games.

And with Pompey having home advantage, the bookmakers haven’t exactly got Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side down as nailed-on certainties to win the Carabao Cup third-round tie.

With Sky Bet – officials sponsors of the Football League – Pompey are 29/10 to triumph in 90 minutes and 6/4 to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Nigel Keene

The visitors, meanwhile, are a shade of odds-on to get the job done in normal time with most bookies and 1/2 to go through.

There's no extra-time if the tie is level after 90 minutes, though, with penalties scheduled in that eventuality.

Then it’s deemed too close to call, with both sides priced at 11/2 should it go to spot-kicks.

The opening goal will undoubtedly be pivotal to which side proves victorious.

Pompey are 6/4 to break the deadlock, with Southampton 8/13 to bag first.

If Jackett's men do fall behind then they're rated 18/1 to forge what would be a sublime comeback and create Fratton Park history.

Should the Blues take the lead, Southampton are rated 10/1 to turn the tables and grab back the south-coast bragging rights for the first time since 2005.