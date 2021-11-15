And Pompey could potentially have a month off from November 13 until December 10 – IF they win promotion to the Championship this season.

That remains a big IF given the Blues currently sit 10th in League One.

However, Danny Cowley’s side will still be impacted by the tournament’s shift from it’s traditional summer berth, with the 2022-23 season due to kick off early.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The month of August normally sees English football return following its summer break.

Yet next term will begin in July, with opening EFL games taking place on Saturday, July 30.

Carabao Cup matches will be get under way the week commencing August 8, with the Papa John’s Trophy starting later that month.

The World Cup in Qatar takes place over five weeks from November 21 until December 18.

Next year's World Cup in Qatar will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2023. Picture: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

League’s One and Two will continue during this period, although the existing international calls postponement criteria will be applied throughout, where necessary.

At present, Joe Morrell is the only Pompey player still in with a chance of featuring in the tournament, with Wales guaranteed a play-off place having won their Nations League group last year.

Saturday, November 12, will see the last round of Championship games held before it takes an enforced break until December 10, 2022.

It will then resume following the culmination of the World Cup group stages.

In addition, the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy finals will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, and Sunday, March 10 respectively – both at Wembley.