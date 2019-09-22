The odds have understandably gone out on Pompey lifting the League One title.

But the market is keeping faith in the Blues winning promotion to the Championship at the end of the season – and avoiding the drop back into League Two.

In May, Kenny Jackett’s side were among the bookies’ favourites to lift the 2019-20 crown, with Sunderland the overriding choice to claim overall victory, followed by Ipswich.

Pompey were 8/1 for the title with the likes of Sky Bet, Bet365, William Hill and Bet Victor.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Blues’ trip to the Stadium of Light on August 17, they had actually moved to overriding favourites with their odds dropping to 4/1 with the leading bookies – despite an opening-day loss at away to Shrewsbury.

That has since changed, however, with Jackett’s troops recording a third league defeat of the season at Wycombe and dropping to 20th in the standings – 15 points behind leaders Ipswich.

Adebayo Akinfenwa scores from the penalty spot against Pompey Picture: Nigel Keene

With confidence subsiding, their odds for a title success have gone out to 9/1 with Bet365, Sky Bet and Ladbrokes – who all have the Tractor Boys as favourites to win promotion to the Championship as champions at 7/2, 11/4 and 10/3 respectively.

William Hill have the Blues at 10/1 alongside Rotherham, with Ipswich (3/1) and Sunderland (5/1) ahead of them in the betting.

Meanwhile, Pompey are at 12/1 with Betfair, whose punters have more faith in Ipswich (11/4), Sunderland (3/1), Peterborough (9/1), Rortherham and Coventry (both 10/1) in lifting the League One trophy at the end of the season.

It’s not all bad news, though, with Jackett’s side still firmly in the reckoning when it comes to promotion, despite their early-season troubles.

Bet365, Sky Bet and Betfair have them at 5/2 to be in the Championship next season, with Ladbrokes and William Hill offering odds of 9/4 and 11/4 respectively.

They are third favourites behind Ipswich and Sunderland to win promotion among the bookies – with the play-offs their likely route.

As for relegation back to League Two, Coral and Ladbrokes have the Blues at 66/1 to go down, with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet offering odds of 80/1.

Bet365 have Pompey at 100/1.

Bolton, who started the season on minus-12 points, are the overriding favourites to be relegated.

Southend and AFC Wimbledon are also in the mix as far as the bookies are concerned.