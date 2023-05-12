News you can trust since 1877
Revealed: League One's most clinical strikers - including Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers hitmen

The regular League One season is over and the race for the golden boot over.

By Jordan Cross
Published 12th May 2023, 06:30 BST- 1 min read

Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ipswich’s former Pompey favourite Conor Chaplin may have shared the top scorer plaudits.

But were the pair the most clinical strikers in the third tier? Using goal conversion percentage as a metric gives an insight into who made the most of the chances which came their way.

And ordering the front men when doing so produces a very different table. Here’s how the top 15 scorers looked when reordered by conversion rate.

From left: Sam Smith, Jonson Clarke Harris, Conor Chaplin and Colby Bishop.From left: Sam Smith, Jonson Clarke Harris, Conor Chaplin and Colby Bishop.
From left: Sam Smith, Jonson Clarke Harris, Conor Chaplin and Colby Bishop.
Goal conversion percentage: 14 per cent.Goal conversion percentage: 14 per cent.
Goal conversion percentage: 20 per cent.Goal conversion percentage: 20 per cent.
Goal conversion percentage: 21 per cent.Goal conversion percentage: 21 per cent.
Goal conversion percentage: 21 per centGoal conversion percentage: 21 per cent
Goal conversion percentage: 22 per cent.Goal conversion percentage: 22 per cent.
Goal conversion percentage: 23 per centGoal conversion percentage: 23 per cent
Goal conversion percentage: 24 per centGoal conversion percentage: 24 per cent
Goal conversion percentage: 24 per centGoal conversion percentage: 24 per cent
Goal conversion percentage: 24 per centGoal conversion percentage: 24 per cent
Goal conversion percentage: 24 per centGoal conversion percentage: 24 per cent
Goal conversion percentage: 25 per centGoal conversion percentage: 25 per cent
Goal conversion percentage: 25 per centGoal conversion percentage: 25 per cent
Goal conversion percentage: 25 per centGoal conversion percentage: 25 per cent
Goal conversion percentage: 31 per cent.Goal conversion percentage: 31 per cent.
Goal conversion percentage: 34 per cent.Goal conversion percentage: 34 per cent.
