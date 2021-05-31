And large sections of supporters would like to see owner Michael Eisner make some more funds available for the head coach as he plots a dressing-room rebuild.

Those are the findings from The News' big Pompey survey after a play-off place failed to be delivered this campaign.

After failing to be promoted from League One for four successive seasons, Cowley's set for a major overhaul as he bids to guide the Blues back to the Championship in the 2021-22 campaign.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley, left, and Blues chairman Michael Eisner, right.

The financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused Pompey multi-million pound losses, means Cowley will have a reduced playing budget for the upcoming term.

Former manager Kenny Jackett had a kitty in excess of £4m to assemble a playing staff before the £2.5m salary cap was introduced and eventually binned this season.

Decreased funds means it's had a knock-on effect in terms of what the Blues can offer when it comes to wages.

Out-of-contract quartet Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor, Ryan Williams and Ben Close have all been offered new contracts but on less money, while an option on player-of-the-season Craig MacGillivray wasn't taken up for financial reasons.

In our big Pompey survey, we asked the Fratton faithful: ‘Do you think Danny Cowley will be given sufficient finances to totally reshape his Pompey squad?’

Of the votes cast, 56.9 per cent replied ‘No’. Meanwhile, 18.6 per cent replied ‘Yes’ and 24.5 per cent said they were ‘Not sure’.

In a follow-up question, we asked: ‘Should the Eisners do more financially to get Pompey back into the Championship?’

In total, more than 75 per cent of respondents feel extra cash is required.

Breaking that figure down, 54.6 per cent answered that 'Some extra funds wouldn't go amiss', while 22.8 of voters replied that 'A lot transfer money has to be made available'.

Moreover, 22.3 per cent of respondents are happy to ‘Stick with the self-sustainability approach’ which has been taken since The Tornante Company’s takeover in 2017.

]Just 0.3 per cent of those who took part feel 'Too much money has already been given to managers to spend'.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: ‘There’s no way, no way I’m going to moan about finance in these circumstances.

‘They are just bright and intelligent - it’s the rest of football which need to look at themselves. It’s just barmy.

‘I don’t know where our budget is going to stand, it’s going to be less than what it was.