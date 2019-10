The Gosport talent became the ninth-youngest post-war debutant for the Blues at the Kassam Stadium. That got us thinking and we have compiled a list of the top 10 youngest players to have been handed their first Pompey outing. Find out who the other nine teenagers whose first Blues outings arrived at a young age.

1. 10. Jack Whatmough Tenth on the list of youngest Pompey post-war debutants. His first appearance for the club came against Southend in November 2013 at the age of 17 years, three months and eight days. PinPep Media / Joe Pepler Freelance Buy a Photo

2. 9. Harvey Rew Kenny Jackett handed him his senior debut in the Leasing.com Trophy clash at Oxford last night at the age of 17 years and 14 days JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. John Milkins The seventh youngest Pompey post-war debutant. He was handed his maiden Blues bow at 16 years and 10 months in the League Cup against Coventry in November 1960 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. 7. Alan Knight His debut came at Rotherham in April 1978 at the age of 16 years, nine months and 27 days. He is also second in the list of all-time most appearances for Pompey behind Jimmy Dickinson JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more